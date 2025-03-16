Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls
News

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls

A MAN from Co. Antrim has been jailed for a number of child sexual offences involving two teenage girls in 2022.

Carl Long, 34, from Newtownabbey was convicted of sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity and four offences of sexual activity with a child between 13 and 16.

He also pleaded guilty to two offences of meeting a child following sexual grooming alongside intentionally encouraging or assisting the distribution of indecent pseudo-photographs of children.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, Long was sentenced to 22 months, six of which will be served in custody with the remainder to be served on licence.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for five years.

'Despicable, predatory actions'

"Our thoughts are with the two victims today, who were only children when these offences were committed," said Detective Inspector Kelly of the PSNI.

"We commend the bravery they have shown in coming forward and reporting these offences to their mothers and their courage to trust both police and social services to see the court process to its conclusion today.

"This is in stark contrast to Mr Long and his despicable, predatory actions.

"We hope the bravery shown by these victims to bring this man to justice will encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward to police.

"These investigations have been long and difficult and we thank the young girls involved and their families for working with police to bring this abuser to justice."

