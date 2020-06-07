Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC

CONOR MCGREGOR has announced he is retiring from UFC with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old former featherweight and lightweight champion confirmed the news in a tweet posted following the conclusion of UFC 250.

The Irishman wrote: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

“Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

“Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

“Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

The announcement marks the third time in the space of four years that McGregor has announced he is retiring from the sport.

In April of last year, the Notorious told fans he was hanging up his gloves for good following a controversial defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, within less than a year he had returned to the Octagon to defeat Daniel ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the space of just 40 seconds.

The victory was hailed by many as a return to form for the Crumlin-born star, who became the first fighter in the sport to record knockouts at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight level.

Three years earlier, in 2016, McGregor also called time on his career only to reverse the decision.

Whether this latest retirement proves to be final remains to be seen, with a potential “superfight” between McGregor and fellow UFC legend Anderson Silva being touted in recent weeks.

There’s also the prospect of a potential grudge fight rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman could even pursue a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather, having valiantly lost in 10 rounds to the American during a mega-money fight in Las Vegas back in 2017.