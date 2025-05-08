New Belfast Airport terminal extension open for business
AN extension to Belfast Airport has been formally opened this week by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The terminal building extension marks the first phase of a £100m investment at Belfast International Airport.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were on hand to formally open the new extension at Belfast International Airport

It features a plaque to mark the opening of the building, which houses a state-of-the-art security hall, an upgraded duty-free experience and a new arrivals area.

“This impressive transformation of the terminal building shows Belfast International Airport’s commitment to improving its facilities and operational efficiency in order to enhance passenger experience,” Ms O’Neill said as she officially opened the new site with deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

“Improving our air connectivity with Europe and the rest of the world is key for growing business and tourism,” she added.

“This first part of the £100million investment plays a key role in our goal of delivering wider economic growth and creating jobs.

“I look forward to seeing the next phases of the programme come to fruition in the years ahead.”

Belfast International Airport CEO Dan Owens said the organisation is “committed” to driving growth in the local economy.

“It is clear that through the Programme for Government our Ministers are committed to helping the local economy and tourism sector grow through increased global connectivity, developing new routes and promoting the region to international markets,” he said.

“Through VINCI, Belfast International Airport is committed to working with the Executive to make this happen and in doing so, we have been investing heavily in upgrading Northern Ireland’s gateway to the rest of the world.”

He added: “As the economic driver for this region in terms of economic development and tourism growth, we are committed to further enhancing the passenger experience while also working with the Executive and our airline partners to develop our network of routes.”

