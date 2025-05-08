Arrests made after knife fight erupts in Belfast street in broad daylight

FOUR men have been arrested after a knife fight broke out in a street in Belfast.

One man was hospitalised with serious injuries following the incident which happened at around 3pm yesterday afternoon (May 7).

“A report was received shortly after 3pm on Wednesday afternoon that a number of men armed with knives were fighting in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Faulkner said.

“Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside specialist armed response officers.”

Four men have since been arrested.

“The suspected offenders were identified and followed by officers and two men, aged 33 and 30, were located in a vehicle in the Great Victoria Street area,” Det Sgt Faulkner said.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, wounding with Intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray.

“A short time later, two further men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray.”

All four men remain in custody, while the man who was injured has since been discharged from hospital.

Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.

“We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, and want to speak with anyone who was in the Lisburn Road, Tates Avenue or Ashley Avenue area at around 3pm who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary,” Det Sgt Faulkner added.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area that could help our investigation. Please call us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting reference number 1049 07/05/25.”