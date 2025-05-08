Holyhead Port issues update on ongoing storm damage repair work
Travel

Holyhead Port issues update on ongoing storm damage repair work

HOLYHEAD Port is expected to be fully operational from July 1 operators Stena Line have confirmed in a statement today.

All sailings were cancelled at the port from December 7, 2024 after Storm Darragh caused significant damage to two of its berths.

In January access to the Terminal 5 ferry berth was restored.

Ferry services have been back in operation from Terminal 5 since January 16, but Terminal 3 remains closed.

In a statement issued today, Stena Line confirmed that they are on track to have the terminal to be up and running again on July 1.

“Following the completion of necessary repairs, Terminal 3 at Holyhead Port is on schedule to be brought back into operation on July 1,” they said.

“Since the reopening of Terminal 5 in January, the Port has been operating a full ferry schedule, while teams have been working diligently to repair the damage to Terminal 3.”

A spokesperson said they are “committed to Holyhead Port’s long-term future as a vital connection between Wales and Ireland and are putting plans in place for an investment strategy to ensure the resilience of the infrastructure to safeguard the port’s sustainable future.”

They added: “We will continue to work with our ferry partners to provide a full ferry schedule while the repairs are completed to ensure no loss in capacity.

“We will also work collaboratively with the ferry operators to ensure that future planned maintenance work on both berths can be carried out to protect the resilience of the structures whilst maintaining full operations and capacity at the port.”

