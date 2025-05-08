Former TD Paul Kehoe takes up new food and drinks industry role

FORMER TD Paul Kehoe has been appointed the chairperson of the Wexford Food Producers Network.

Having held the position as Fine Gael representative for the Wexford constituency for 22 years, he announced his resignation from politics in 2024 and did not stand for re-election this year.

The Bree native has since been announced as the new chairperson for the network which supports food and drinks producers across the county to grow and develop their businesses.

“The organisation supports Wexford food producers, to build a sustainable food industry which provides employment and contributes significantly to the Irish economy on a local, regional and national level,” a spokesperson for the network confirmed.

“The food production sector in Wexford is one of the largest per county in Ireland,” they added.

“In 2024 the food, drink and primary production sector accounted for 40 per cent of all export sales by Irish-owned companies, directly supporting 165,000 jobs, or 6.5 per cent of total employment, predominantly in rural and coastal communities.

“This significant domestic economic footprint, including its export profile, reflects the natural comparative advantages of Irish production and a long agricultural tradition.”

Mr Kehoe said he is “looking forward to taking up the role to represent this important sector for Wexford” and to contributing to "the future development of Wexford's food production sector”.

During his lengthy political career, Mr Kehoe served as Minister of State at the Department of Defence from 2011 to 2020 and Government Chief Whip from 2011 to 2016.

He was appointed Chair of the Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science in September 2020.