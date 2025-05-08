Fergal O’Brien commits to ‘visit businesses across Ireland’ in new RTÉ role

JOURNALIST Fergal O’Brien has committed to visiting businesses across Ireland as he takes on a new role as RTÉ’s business correspondent.

The reporter, from Cong in Co. Mayo, has worked as a multimedia journalist for the Irish broadcaster since October 2018.

That role has seen him reporting across television, radio and online news, including for RTÉ’s Six One News, Nine O’Clock News, News at One on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ online.

This week RTÉ News announced his appointment as their new business correspondent.

“In his new role, Fergal will be reporting and providing analysis across television, radio and online on the issues and trends impacting the business community across Ireland,” they said.

“I’m delighted to have been appointed to the role of RTÉ Business Correspondent at such a pivotal time for the business community in Ireland,’ he said.

“As I take on the position, I’m conscious that there is much uncertainty facing the Irish and global economies,” he added.

“The impact of the planned tariffs from the US administration has the potential to be the biggest challenge facing many businesses, households and indeed the State since Brexit and the financial crash.

“Business crosses every sector and has an impact on all of our lives, and as part of my new role, I will hope to visit as many businesses as I can across the country, to tell the stories of those directly impacted by wider decisions.”

Originally from Cong, Co. Mayo, O’Brien has been working as a journalist for more than 20 years.

He began his broadcasting career with local radio station MidWest Radio before moving on to Today FM and Newstalk and later joining TV3.

He will take up the new role this summer.