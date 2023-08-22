Dublin court appearances over tourist attack

A TEENAGE boy has appeared before Dublin District Court charged in connection with robbery and assault of a group of English tourists in Dublin city centre less than two weeks ago.

Four English tourists were set upon on Fownes Street in the busy Temple Bar area by a large group of people at about 10pm on August 11. Three of the men, in their 20s, were subsequently treated in hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack.

A boy, who cannot be identified as he is a minor, was arrested as part of the garda investigation.

The teen, with an address in the Irish capital, was accused of two charges of assault causing harm and one charge of robbery.

He was subsequently released on bail at the sitting, with strict conditions attached.

The conditions imposed during the ruling include a curfew between 9am and 8am, an order to stay out of central Dublin and an order to sign on every day at a garda station in the Irish capital.

The youth was also instructed not to make contact with the alleged victims, nor traders in the Temple Bar area. He was also ordered by Judge Patricia Cronin to provide a mobile phone number, on which he must be contactable at all times.

The teenager was remanded on bail, with the case due to be mentioned in court again early next week.

Another man in his late teens, also arrested yesterday morning and later charged in connection with the incident, is due to appear in court in the coming days.