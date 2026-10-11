Five people sentenced over Belfast hit-and-run that claimed life of man and his dog

FIVE people have been sentenced over a hit-and-run incident more than five years ago that claimed the life of a man and his dog.

Richard Gerard Boyle, 42, was walking his dog on the Stewartstown Road in Belfast on February 5, 2021 when he was struck by a car that failed to remain at the scene.

He passed away later in hospital while his dog died in the collision.

Martin Sean Olali, 27, was sentenced to 31 months for death by careless driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

He will serve half of his sentence behind bars and half on licence.

Four other people — including Olali's father — received suspended sentences of between nine and 18 months.

"This was a tragic case arising from an incident in which a man lost his life," said Senior Public Prosecutor Dominic McAuley.

"The family's grief was compounded by the defendant leaving the scene of the collision and attempting, with others, to cover up what he had done."

Collision and cover-up

Olali was driving a VW Golf when it struck Mr Boyle at around 10.15pm on the night in question.

He drove off from the scene and abandoned the car, which was found on fire a short time later in the Norglen area of Turf Lodge.

Olali then called police claiming that his car and mobile phone had been stolen earlier in the evening.

Hugh O'Neill, 28, said he had been with Olali that evening and that the car was noticed to have been stolen at around 12.30pm before Olali went to his girlfriend Emma McCune's house.

Another man, 25-year-old Tiernan Holden, was identified as having been in contact with Olali immediately after the collision.

Olali was interviewed by police and denied any involvement in the incident.

Holden was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of a number of offences linked to the collision and subsequent arson of the vehicle.

In October 2021, 28-year-old McCune and Olali's father, 50-year-old Martin Paul Olali, were arrested for their involvement by withholding information.

The five defendants entered guilty pleas to a range of offences at an earlier court hearing before Friday's sentencing.

Holden was handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for three years, for assisting offenders by providing transport and withholding information.

Olali Snr was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, for withholding information while McCune was handed an 11-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, for the same offence.

O'Neill was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 18 months, for assisting offenders by providing a false alibi and withholding information.

'An innocent man'

"Mr Boyle's family and friends have been left heartbroken by the void of his death which has caused unimaginable pain," said Detective Inspector Dane of the PNSI.

"While nothing can bring Richard back, we hope that today's sentencing outcome can provide a little comfort to those who loved him, and will go some way to seeing justice served.

"There is no place on our roads for drivers like Olali, whose careless actions on the night of February 5, 2021, took the life of an innocent man who was enjoying a leisurely walk with his beloved pet."

Prosecutor Mr McAuley added: "We worked with police to build a robust case against these offenders which resulted in guilty pleas and the conclusion of proceedings today.

"I hope the convictions in this case send a strong message that the PPS takes offending of this nature seriously.

"We will pursue and prosecute offenders to secure justice for victims of these crimes.

"While nothing can lessen their loss, I hope the conclusion of this case provides some form of comfort to Mr Boyle's loved ones."

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