A TEENAGER has been arrested in connection with a sectarian-motivated assault in Derry.

The incident happened in the Foyle Street area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager, who had a knife on him when he was arrested, has since been released on bail.

"A report was received on Saturday, November 28 at approximately 3.50pm that two teenage males had been threatened by another group of males at a bus depot in the Foyle Street area," said Superintendent Sinead McIldowney.

"One of the suspects was alleged to have been in possession of a knife. Upon the arrival of officers, the male was identified through enquiries and stopped and searched.

"A small knife was located on his possession, which was seized by officers, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including common assault and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

"Following questioning the male was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"We welcome the swift arrest following this report made to police and recognise the concern incidents like these can cause in our community.

"We urge parents and others with influence over young people to know where they are and what they are doing, as we do not want to see children and young people entering the criminal justice system."

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