SALES of Christmas jumpers created by an Irish artist living in Manchester will support young people learning the Irish language and traditional Irish music.

Derry native Bronagh Rafferty revealed her latest range of Irish-themed Christmas sweaters this month in a collaboration with the Belfast-based trad music bar Maddens.

Available in red or green, the jumpers are embroidered with three pints playing a bodhrán, a tin whistle and a fiddle under the line "The more the merrier at Maddens", in Irish and in English.

And £5 from the sale of every jumper will go to the Maddens Music Initiative – a bursary scheme which sends children and teenagers to trad festivals and music schools and helps kids learn Irish in the Gaeltacht.

Rafferty and Maddens first partnered up in the summer, for the All-Ireland Fleadh, which was held in Belfast for the first time.

The artist created a series of Maddens-themed products, including a scarf, t-shirts and a ‘Split the G’ pint glass, which quickly sold out.

Sales of those items also supported the bar’s bursary scheme.

“Every year I create a Christmas jumper, and after the success of our summer collab during the Fleadh, I was delighted to work with Maddens and raise more money for the bursary,” Rafferty said of their festive collaboration.

“It's not Christmas without a good pint in Maddens,” she added.

Maddens owner Brian McMullan said the bar believes “music should be accessible to everyone”.

“We set up the bursary scheme in 2025, and in its first year it helped pay for 97 kids to go to music workshops and lessons,” he explained.

“We're keeping it going this year through our collab with Bronagh, paid gigs in the bar and our Music at Maddens podcast with Lynette Fay."

Rafferty is the founder of the Irish art brand Bronaghraff.

Alongside her new festive jumpers she has also designed a new run of beanies – featuring the Claddagh, the Harp, Trad Pints and the phrase Tóg Go Bog É meaning "take it easy".

Rafferty has also recently taken more stock of the items that sold out over the summer.

From its location in Berry Street, Belfast, Maddens is nestled in the city’s trad scene. It hosts a session every night of the week, including all musicians of all abilities.

For further information or orders click here.

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