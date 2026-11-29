A MAN has been charged to court after two officers were injured as they investigated a report of a man armed with weapons in Newry.

A man was reportedly attempting to damage vehicles and behaving in a disorderly manner in the Upper Water Street area at around 8.20pm on Friday.

The suspect discarded the weapons before police arrived, however, they were recovered and removed for further examination.

"One officer however sustained minor injury as the 43-year-old was arrested close to the scene of the incident, with another officer also assaulted a short time later," said the PSNI.

"Both officers remained on duty, though they do not deserve to be injured for simply doing their job and helping to keep people safe."

A 43-year-old man has been charged with a number offences in relation ot the incident, including five counts of assault on police and two counts of criminal damage.

He has also been charged with two counts of disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 30.

Belfast crossbow appeal

In a separate incident, police are continuing to appeal for information after a man attempted to fire a crossbow at a police station in Belfast.

The incident occurred at around 2.40am on Friday in the Durham Street area of the city.

The suspect fled before Armed Response Units arrived, however, officers recovered a crossbow, crossbow bolt and face covering.

The PSNI said 'it would appear an attempt was made to discharge the bolt at the police station on Grosvenor Road'.

"Police treat all reports involving firearms extremely seriously in order to protect the public and our officers," added Inspector Stallard of the PSNI.

"When such reports are received, officers must respond quickly and take appropriate action to ensure that any potential threat is safely contained.

"Such actions cause fear within the community and present significant risks.

"Thankfully on this occasion there were no injuries, however this was a reckless act using a weapon that that could have injured either a police officer or a member of the public."

The suspect is described as being around 5' 8" in height, dressed all in black and had dark hair.

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