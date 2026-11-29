A MAN is in a critical condition following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Finaghy area on the outskirts of Belfast.

The incident occurred on the Upper Lisburn Road shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

A man has been cautioned in connection with the incident, however, police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

"Police received and responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a male pedestrian shortly after 5pm," said a police spokesperson.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and provided medical treatment to the man, who was subsequently transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The driver of the vehicle was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident.

"The Upper Lisburn Road was closed overnight as officers conducted enquiries, however, it has now reopened, and we are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, and in particular, who might have any mobile phone or dashcam footage, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1057 of November 28.

Tipperary collision

In a separate incident, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them following a serious road traffic collision on the N76 at Poulacapple East, Co. Tipperary on Saturday.

The single-vehicle collision, involving a van, occurred at approximately 1.30am.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí particularly want to hear from anyone who was travelling on the N76 between Callan and Grangemockler during the early hours of Saturday and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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