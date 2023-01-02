Four injured following suspected stabbings at hotel in Co. Kerry
FOUR men have been treated in hospital for suspected stab wounds following an incident at a hotel in Co. Kerry.

Two men have also been arrested following the incident at the hotel in Killarney, which is reportedly being used as a Direct Provision centre.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the hotel at around 8.30pm on Sunday evening following reports of disorder involving a group of males.

While gardaí have not released details of the injuries sustained by the four men, RTÉ News has reported that there were multiple stabbings.

"Four males injured in the course of the incident were removed from the scene to hospital for treatment," read a statement from gardaí.

"Their injuries are not described as life threatening.

"Two males aged in their 30s have since been arrested and brought to Killarney Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí remain at the scene where a forensic examination is currently underway.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time."

