Storm Barra: flooding, power cuts and school closures affecting Ireland

Flooding in Cork this morning (Source: @ThePoliteEng on Twitter).

STORM BARRA has arrived in Ireland, bringing with it floods and power cuts in several counties and school and third level institution closures in twelve.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a status red wind warning for Cork and Kerry effective from 6am this morning until 9pm tonight, while the same warning will be given to Clare at 4pm until 1am.

It is expected that winds will reach up to 130km/h in all three counties.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and East Meath, while a status yellow wind warning has been put in place for the rest of the country until 6pm on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Department of Education said that schools in counties affected by the orange and red wind warnings should not open today, while the same advice was issued for institutions of further and higher education.

Arriving in the south of the country this morning, Storm Barra brought with it heavy rain, causing the River Lee in Cork to spill over on to the city centre quays.

However, Met Éireann's flood warning has since passed with high tide occurring at 7.30am, and no major damage to property being reported.

 

A wind gust of 156km/h was also recorded at Fastnet Lighthouse off the south coast, while another gust of 113km/h was recorded at 6am on Sherkin Island, just off Cork's coast.

All Are Lingus flights which were scheduled to take off from Cork Airport were also cancelled, with Ryanair set to make a decision on their remaining flights today.

At Dublin Airport, a 9am flight to Newark has been cancelled and an Air France service to Paris has also been cancelled.

In Kerry, there have been reports of fallen telegraph polls and impassable roads due to flooding.

Similarly, the cities of Galway and Limerick have been impacted by the storm, but no river or coastal floods have been reported.

 

ESB Networks is reporting power outages across the country, with one in particular affecting almost 15,000 customers in Donegal.

A map of power outages affecting the south of Ireland.

A yellow wind and rain warning has also been issued for all of the UK by the Met Office.

