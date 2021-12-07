Storm Barra: flooding, power cuts and school closures affecting Ireland

STORM BARRA has arrived in Ireland, bringing with it floods and power cuts in several counties and school and third level institution closures in twelve.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a status red wind warning for Cork and Kerry effective from 6am this morning until 9pm tonight, while the same warning will be given to Clare at 4pm until 1am.

It is expected that winds will reach up to 130km/h in all three counties.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and East Meath, while a status yellow wind warning has been put in place for the rest of the country until 6pm on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Department of Education said that schools in counties affected by the orange and red wind warnings should not open today, while the same advice was issued for institutions of further and higher education.

Arriving in the south of the country this morning, Storm Barra brought with it heavy rain, causing the River Lee in Cork to spill over on to the city centre quays.

However, Met Éireann's flood warning has since passed with high tide occurring at 7.30am, and no major damage to property being reported.

⚠️#CorkCity flood alert has passed⚠️



High tide (2.68mOD) passed at 7.30am.



Significant road flooding, but no property damage reported.



🌬 🌬 🌬 🌬 🌬 🌬 🌬

🚨Red wind warning still in place for the rest of the day🚨



So stay indoors, & stay safe!@corkcitycouncil https://t.co/LeVWCK6kpA pic.twitter.com/wOIsSHpde9 — Simon Lyons (@ThePoliteEng) December 7, 2021

🌊High tide passed in @corkcitycentre this morn with flood waters flowing across South Mall from the riverside quays at Morrisons Island



🛑⚠️Due to a red weather alert until 9pm this evening, the public are being urged to stay at home #StormBarra #CorkFloods pic.twitter.com/UFvWtct5ng — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) December 7, 2021

A wind gust of 156km/h was also recorded at Fastnet Lighthouse off the south coast, while another gust of 113km/h was recorded at 6am on Sherkin Island, just off Cork's coast.

All Are Lingus flights which were scheduled to take off from Cork Airport were also cancelled, with Ryanair set to make a decision on their remaining flights today.

At Dublin Airport, a 9am flight to Newark has been cancelled and an Air France service to Paris has also been cancelled.

In Kerry, there have been reports of fallen telegraph polls and impassable roads due to flooding.

#StormBarra #Kerry UPDATES:



Trees down on N71 at Gortamullen and on the Roughty Road in #Kenmare



Tree down near Killaha on Castletownbere Road



Tree down at Brookhill, Kilgobnet@radiokerrynews @NuachtBnG — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) December 7, 2021

Similarly, the cities of Galway and Limerick have been impacted by the storm, but no river or coastal floods have been reported.

Tide is high in #Limerick as #StormBarra lands but so far no river or coastal flooding. Take care and stay safe pic.twitter.com/DvvZM8Towh — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) December 7, 2021

#StormBarra update:



At high tide this morning, the tide level caused no flooding. Water came over Quay wall slightly at the Spanish Arch and is just below the Quay wall at the Docks.



In Salthill, the wind direction is currently South East, so no overtopping on the prom. — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) December 7, 2021

ESB Networks is reporting power outages across the country, with one in particular affecting almost 15,000 customers in Donegal.

A yellow wind and rain warning has also been issued for all of the UK by the Met Office.