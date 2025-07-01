Fundraiser visits 50 lighthouses to mark 21st anniversary of husband’s death

A WOMAN whose husband died in a construction industry accident will visit 50 lighthouses this summer to raise funds for the charity which supported her through her loss.

Jennifer ‘Jen’ Deeney married Donegal man Kieron Deeney on May 8, 2004.

She spent just 13 weeks and two days as his wife before he died in a lift shaft accident while working at the Canary Wharf site in London on August 9, 2004.

Following his death, the Lighthouse Charity, which provides services to construction industry workers and their families, showed Mrs Deeney, who was then based in London, unwavering support.

This month, as the 21st anniversary of her husband’s death approaches, she has kicked off a special campaign to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Now a director of nursing based in Liverpool, she has embarked on a UK-wide mission to visit 50 lighthouses to raise awareness and funds for the Lighthouse Charity.

“I promised I would never forget the kindness and support I received when Kieron died,” Mrs Deeney said.

“I vowed to pay it forward and I have been advocating positive wellbeing and safety in our industry for 21 years.

“This is my latest challenge and anyone that knows me, also knows that I have big ambitions.

“I want to let every construction worker and their family know I’m still their biggest champion.”

So far, the challenge has taken Mrs Deeney from Leasowe Lighthouse on the Wirral Peninsula, over to the Northeast coast, and to St Mary’s in Whitley Bay,

She has gone north to the Scottish Highlands and back south to Dover.

With around 30 lighthouses visited so far, the fundraiser has 20 to go and plans to complete the journey on August 9, the date of her husband’s death.

The challenge will finish with a visit to the final lighthouse at Trinity Buoy Wharf.

From there, Mrs Deeney and her support team will take part in a memorial walk to Heron Quays, where there is a memorial to her late husband, followed by a celebration due to be held at the nearby Hilton Hotel.

“We are always amazed at some of the challenges our supporters undertake to raise funds for us,” Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity, said today.

“Jen’s very personal story and unique Lighthouse Challenge highlights her passion and dedication for supporting the Lighthouse Charity and our whole community,” she added.

“As well as raising a truly amazing amount of money, Jen’s epic journey shines a light on the help available and raises awareness of how people can reach out for the support they need.

“Jen’s motivation and commitment to make a difference is truly inspirational.”

Mrs Deeney has already raised more than £17k for the Lighthouse Charity through the challenge.

To support the cause click here.