Gardaí step in as Tánaiste heckled by protestors during speech on Ireland’s international security

GARDAÍ have removed anti-NATO protestors who began shouting campaign slogans and displaying their banners during a speech by Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin was giving the opening speech to the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at the Boole Theatre in University College Cork this morning when he was interrupted by six protesters who had been sitting among audience members.

The Tánaiste continued his speech - despite the presence of the protestors - which marked the start of a four-day forum on Irish security and defence policy.

The aim of the event is “to build a deeper understanding of the threats faced by the State, and the links to, and between, our foreign, security and defence policy” the government confirmed at the time of announcing the Forum.

The event will focus on issues including “Ireland’s efforts to protect the rules-based international order, through peacekeeping and crisis management, disarmament and non-proliferation, international humanitarian law, and conflict prevention & peacebuilding as well as allowing for a discussion on Ireland’s policy of military neutrality”, Mr Martin’s department explained.

The Forum will also provide “an opportunity to examine the experiences and policy choices of other partners in responding to the new security environment in Europe” they state.