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IN PICTURES: President Connolly hosts first summer garden party
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IN PICTURES: President Connolly hosts first summer garden party

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has hosted the first summer garden party of her presidency.

Hundreds of people turned out for the occasion held yesterday afternoon, where the President and her husband Brian McEnery hosted the event at Áras an Uachtaráin.

President Catherine Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery hosted 350 people at Áras an Uachtaráin this week

Some 350 guests were invited from across the country, among them were students, GAA clubs and representatives from community groups.

“The garden parties continue a tradition established by past Presidents,” a spokesperson for President Connolly’s office said.

“Over the course of four events, the President and Brian will welcome people from all over the island of Ireland to Áras an Uachtaráin, its house and gardens,” they added.

Scroll down to see all the pictures from the event…

See More: Garden Party, President Connolly, Áras An Uachtaráin

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