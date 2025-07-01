Ireland House Tokyo set to be formally opened by Taoiseach during four-day visit to Japan

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has begun a four-day visit to Japan.

While there he will formally open Ireland House Tokyo, the new home of the Embassy of Ireland to Japan, and of Ireland’s trade and investment agencies based there.

He said he was “looking forward” to the opening, which he described as a “significant milestone in Ireland’s relationship with Japan”.

While in Tokyo, the Taoiseach will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as he seeks to further cement relations between the two nations.

“In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, Japan is an important strategic partner for Ireland on the global stage,” Mr Martin said ahead of his visit.

“Ireland and Japan are very like-minded on the major issues facing the world and I look forward to exchanging views with Prime Minister Ishiba and discussing how to strengthen the ties between our two countries,” he added.

During the visit, the Taoiseach will also take part in engagements focusing on trade and cultural links between Ireland and Japan and efforts to advance work on the 2022 Joint Leaders’ Statement which was signed during his last visit to the country in 2022.

In Osaka, the Taoiseach will attend Expo 2025 and, on the final day of his visit, he will travel to Hiroshima and lay a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark 80 years since the atomic bombing.

“I am honoured to visit Hiroshima to remember all those who died as a result of the atomic bombing 80 years ago,” Mr Martin said. The memorial at Hiroshima is a stark reminder to us all of the devastation wrought by nuclear war and the importance of peace and stability across the world.”