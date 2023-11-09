IN PICTURES: ‘Stunning’ new Ireland House opens in Shanghai
IN PICTURES: ‘Stunning’ new Ireland House opens in Shanghai

Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opens the new Ireland House in Shanghai (Pics: Dfa.ie)

THE Irish Government has opened another Ireland House this week - which has been described as “stunning” by Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

The building in Shanghai is the new home for Ireland’s Consulate General and also its state agencies that are based in the city, namely Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.

It was formally opened by Mr Martin, who is also Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, during his four-day visit to China this week.

Following the opening ceremony, Mr Martin said he was “delighted to open the stunning new Ireland House in Shanghai”.

“I know this hub, and its outstanding Team Ireland staff and agencies, will create a dynamic future for our relationship with China,” he added.

Bord Bia, Ireland's food board, is one of the state agencies located in the new Ireland House in Shanghai (Pics: Dfa.ie)

The new Ireland House is one of 20 that exist around the globe, where the Irish Embassy and state agencies are co-located.

Further Government plans will see three new Ireland Houses developed and opened in London, Tokyo and New York by 2025 under its Global Ireland Strategy.

Enterprise Ireland is also located in the new Ireland House (Pics: Dfa.ie)

The new London location will replace the current Irish Embassy, which has been located at Grosvenor Place for the past 75 years.

The site, which will be located in central London, will also house the Irish Passport Office, which is currently located on Cromwell Road, as well as the government agencies Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.

The IDA is also located at the new Irish Government building in Shanghai

In a statement made last month, ahead of the opening of the Global Ireland Summit, the Department of Foreign Affairs said a “recent review of the Global Ireland Strategy 2018 – 2025 confirmed that delivery of the strategy is on target”.

