Irish emergency services hold 9/11 ceremony for US colleagues

MEMBERS of Ireland's emergency services took part in a moving ceremony to honour their fallen colleagues on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Gardaí from the Naas District, Kildare Fire Service, National Ambulance Service and Kildare Civil Defence performed a Guard of Honour at the event on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at the 9/11 memorial in Donadea, Co. Kildare in memory of the sacrifices made by those who died in the tragedy.

Wreaths were laid in memory of the emergency services personnel who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, including second-generation Irishman Sean Tallon.

The 26-year-old and his Ladder 10 crew from the New York Fire Department died after being among the first firefighters to enter the North Tower.

Tallon's name, along with hundreds of others who died on September 11, is engraved on memorial stones at the site.

The Marine Corps reservist was born in the Bronx to Patrick Tallon of Clane, Co. Kildare and Eileen Tallon (nee Dennehy) of Millstreet, Co. Cork.

A minute's silence was observed at Saturday's event followed by the playing of The Last Post.

The event was just one of the many memorials around the world on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.