Irish emergency services hold 9/11 ceremony for US colleagues
News

Irish emergency services hold 9/11 ceremony for US colleagues

The event was held at the 9/11 memorial in Donadea, Co. KIldare (Image: An Garda Síochána / Facebook)

MEMBERS of Ireland's emergency services took part in a moving ceremony to honour their fallen colleagues on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Gardaí from the Naas District, Kildare Fire Service, National Ambulance Service and Kildare Civil Defence performed a Guard of Honour at the event on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at the 9/11 memorial in Donadea, Co. Kildare in memory of the sacrifices made by those who died in the tragedy.

Wreaths were laid in memory of the emergency services personnel who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, including second-generation Irishman Sean Tallon.

The 26-year-old and his Ladder 10 crew from the New York Fire Department died after being among the first firefighters to enter the North Tower.

Tallon's name, along with hundreds of others who died on September 11, is engraved on memorial stones at the site.

The Marine Corps reservist was born in the Bronx to Patrick Tallon of Clane, Co. Kildare and Eileen Tallon (nee Dennehy) of Millstreet, Co. Cork.

A minute's silence was observed at Saturday's event followed by the playing of The Last Post.

The event was just one of the many memorials around the world on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

See More: 9/11, An Garda Síochána, Emergency Services

Related

Memorials take place across the world commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
News 2 days ago

Memorials take place across the world commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

By: Fiona Audley

Remembering the Irish victims of the September 11 attacks
News 2 days ago

Remembering the Irish victims of the September 11 attacks

By: Harry Brent

New York’s Oldest Irish Pub Pays Poignant Tribute To The Victims Of 9/11
News 2 days ago

New York’s Oldest Irish Pub Pays Poignant Tribute To The Victims Of 9/11

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Animal-loving Irish Baron opens his castle grounds as nature reserve for injured wildlife
Life & Style 11 minutes ago

Animal-loving Irish Baron opens his castle grounds as nature reserve for injured wildlife

By: Rachael O'Connor

Leo Varadkar says he thought attending UK festival 'wouldn't matter' because events in Ireland opened up 2 days later
News 11 minutes ago

Leo Varadkar says he thought attending UK festival 'wouldn't matter' because events in Ireland opened up 2 days later

By: Harry Brent

RTÉ removes episode of Nationwide featuring man in 'blackface'
News 47 minutes ago

RTÉ removes episode of Nationwide featuring man in 'blackface'

By: Harry Brent

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park
Gallery 4 hours ago

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park

By: Frank Collins

Galway survive late scare to seal fourth All-Ireland camogie title
Sport 19 hours ago

Galway survive late scare to seal fourth All-Ireland camogie title

By: Gerard Donaghy