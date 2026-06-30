Irish parents are being urged to return to using cloth nappies

PARENTS in Ireland are being urged to swap their disposable nappies for reusable cloth ones.

An initiative launched at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin is seeing new parents being given vouchers to purchase a Cloth Nappy Starter Kit.

The scheme is supported by Dublin City Council who are hoping to persuade parents to make the transition to the more environmentally friendly practice of reusing nappies.

“This Cloth Nappy Incentive Scheme is a simple but important example of climate action in everyday life,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Ray McAdam said.

“It supports parents, reduces waste, and helps more families make sustainable choices from the earliest days of their child’s life,” he explained.

“By working with Voice Ireland and the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin City Council is helping to make greener choices more accessible, more affordable, and more realistic for families across our city.”

Led by environmental charity Voice Ireland, the scheme will provide a limited number of Dublin-based families with a voucher to purchase a comprehensive cloth nappy starter kit.

The initiative is specifically designed to support families who may not otherwise have considered or been able to access reusable nappy options, Dublin Council has confirmed.

The kits are designed to “provide everything needed to begin using cloth nappies from birth through to toilet training”, they added.

Speaking at the launch, Barry Woods, Dublin City Council’s Head of Waste Management Services, said the scheme is about “making sustainable choices more accessible for families”.

“By supporting parents in switching to reusable nappies, we are helping to reduce waste and contribute to a more circular economy in Dublin,” he added.

Voice Ireland’s Abi O'Callaghan-Platt said the idea is already taking off.

"We have found that even families who had never considered using cloth nappies before love the nappies in the starter bundle and plan to use them until potty training," she said.

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