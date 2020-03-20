Irish politician claims some Limerick pubs remain open despite government advice

LARGE NUMBERS of people have reportedly been ignoring public health advice by going to the pub in parts of Limerick.

That’s according to local Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins [via the Limerick Leader] who has claimed a number of pubs in the region remain open, despite the government asking pubs to close last Sunday.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Collins described the conduct of those pub owners choosing to stay open as “absolutely shocking”.

“The local community are very angry and annoyed at the blatant defiance by both the publicans and the people frequenting these pubs, which is really putting people’s lives at risk,” he said.

“I would call on the publicans and people who are frequenting these pubs to please show some respect for the local community and stop doing this.”

According to Mr Collins, “large numbers” have been seen going to these pubs despite the advice to remain indoors and keep social contact to a bare minimum.

“People are appalled; people are scared for their lives obviously with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“And why people would not follow the best public health advice and close pubs and desist from congregating in groups is beyond belief.

“It is really shocking and staggering and the local community is appalled.”

As reported in today’s @Limerick_Leader some pubs in my constituency are still operating in defiance of best public health advice. This is an attack on our local community, An Garda Siochana can’t act without powers and I say to these people GET REAL and respect people’s lives. — Niall Collins (@NiallCollinsTD) March 19, 2020

The criticism echoes similar comments made by Minister for Health Simon Harris who told Newstalk he is “nowhere near satisfied” that people are taking social distancing recommendations seriously.

Mr Harris said it was concerning to see “gangs of teens” getting together and reminded the public “This is not the summer holidays.”