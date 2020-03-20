Irish politician claims some Limerick pubs remain open despite government advice
News

Irish politician claims some Limerick pubs remain open despite government advice

LARGE NUMBERS of people have reportedly been ignoring public health advice by going to the pub in parts of Limerick. 

That’s according to local Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins [via the Limerick Leader] who has claimed a number of pubs in the region remain open, despite the government asking pubs to close last Sunday. 

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Collins described the conduct of those pub owners choosing to stay open as “absolutely shocking”. 

“The local community are very angry and annoyed at the blatant defiance by both the publicans and the people frequenting these pubs, which is really putting people’s lives at risk,” he said. 

“I would call on the publicans and people who are frequenting these pubs to please show some respect for the local community and stop doing this.” 

Advertisement

According to Mr Collins, “large numbers” have been seen going to these pubs despite the advice to remain indoors and keep social contact to a bare minimum.  

“People are appalled; people are scared for their lives obviously with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. 

“And why people would not follow the best public health advice and close pubs and desist from congregating in groups is beyond belief. 

“It is really shocking and staggering and the local community is appalled.” 

The criticism echoes similar comments made by Minister for Health Simon Harris who told Newstalk he is “nowhere near satisfied” that people are taking social distancing recommendations seriously. 

Advertisement

Mr Harris said it was concerning to see “gangs of teens” getting together and reminded the public “This is not the summer holidays.” 

 

See More: Irish Pubs, Limerick

Related

Top 10 Irish towns with most pubs per person revealed
News 1 month ago

Top 10 Irish towns with most pubs per person revealed

By: Harry Brent

Dream Job Alert: Get Paid To Drink Pints Of Guinness In Cosy Dublin Pubs This Winter
News 5 months ago

Dream Job Alert: Get Paid To Drink Pints Of Guinness In Cosy Dublin Pubs This Winter

By: Jack Beresford

The best pubs and bars in Ireland have been revealed
News 6 months ago

The best pubs and bars in Ireland have been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Leaving & Junior Cert oral & practical exams cancelled, all students to receive 100%
News 1 hour ago

Leaving & Junior Cert oral & practical exams cancelled, all students to receive 100%

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: Irish priest uses Alexa to play Daniel O'Donnell during lockdown mass
Entertainment 18 hours ago

WATCH: Irish priest uses Alexa to play Daniel O'Donnell during lockdown mass

By: Rachael O'Connor

Schools in Northern Ireland to close this Friday until further notice
News 20 hours ago

Schools in Northern Ireland to close this Friday until further notice

By: Rachael O'Connor

First patient dies of coronavirus in Northern Ireland
News 23 hours ago

First patient dies of coronavirus in Northern Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dáil to pass emergency legislation for extra powers, increased welfare during crisis
News 1 day ago

Dáil to pass emergency legislation for extra powers, increased welfare during crisis

By: Rachael O'Connor