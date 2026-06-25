Justice Minister welcomes Jacqui Durkin’s appointment as new Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland

JUSTICE Minister Naomi Long was welcomed the appointment of Jacqui Durkin as the new Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced Ms Durkin’s appointment earlier this week.

Ms Durkin, who has served as the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Justice Inspection for Northern Ireland (CJINI) for the past six years, will take up her new role tomorrow (June 26).

She replaces outgoing Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson, who resigned from the role in December last year.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to Jacqui in her new position as Police Ombudsman and place on record my sincere thanks for the leadership and expertise that she demonstrated during her tenure as Chief Inspector,” Ms Long said.

“Jacqui brings a wealth of experience to the role of Police Ombudsman and I wish her every success during her tenure.”

She added: “The Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice in Northern Ireland plays a crucial role in fostering improvements throughout the justice sector.

“The inspection programme overseen by the Chief Inspector enables us to develop a more effective and efficient criminal justice system for the people of Northern Ireland and Jacqui will bring a track record of leadership and achievement to her new role.”

Ms Durkin’s replacement at the CJINI has yet to be confirmed.

She will be the fifth person to hold the Ombudsman position, which comes with a salary of £173,854 a year. The office was established in November 2000.

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