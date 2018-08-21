‘I love him’ – Man's words after being charged with murder of his father in Dublin
Gardaí preserved the scene for a technical and forensic examination (Image: RollingNews.ie)

A MAN charged with the murder of his father in Dublin told gardaí, ‘I love him’, a court has heard.

On Sunday, Gerard Fortune, 63, of Rutland Grove, Crumlin, died after sustaining a stab wound at his home at around 8pm on Sunday.

David Fortune, 31, also known as David O’Leary, of the same address appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with murder.

Garda Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran told Judge Mary Dorgan the accused made no reply when arrested and cautioned at Crumlin Garda Station at 12.52am today, reports Independent.ie.

When presented with his charge sheet at 1.55am, Garda Sergeant O’Halloran said the accused replied: “I never meant to harm anyone. He was my dad and I love him very much. I would have done anything for him.”

Following the incident on Sunday evening, Gerard Fortune was taken to St James’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved for a technical and forensic examination and an incident room was established at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

David Fortune has been remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 28.

