Three arrested after €600,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin
News

Three arrested after €600,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin

The cannabis herb was valued at more than €600,000 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

THREE men have been arrested after more than €600,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized in Dublin.

The discovery was made on Thursday, March 30, as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity under Operation TARA.

Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2pm in the Balbriggan area of County Dublin.

The drugs were seized by gardaí following the interception of two vehicles in Balbriggan (Image: An Garda Síochána)

In the course of the operation, the drugs and €15,000 in cash were seized.

Three men, aged 37, 40 and 44, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda atation in North County Dublin.

The drugs have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said that investigations are ongoing.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, Operation Tara

Related

AK-47 rifle and drugs seized during search in Dublin
News 8 hours ago

AK-47 rifle and drugs seized during search in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin Airport shoplifter has wings clipped after being nabbed upon arrival in London
News 3 days ago

Dublin Airport shoplifter has wings clipped after being nabbed upon arrival in London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 80s dies in Achill Island collision
News 1 week ago

Woman in her 80s dies in Achill Island collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

In his own words — Wilfried Besse of folk band Doolin from Toulouse
Entertainment 8 hours ago

In his own words — Wilfried Besse of folk band Doolin from Toulouse

By: Irish Post

From Punjab to the peaceline
Comment 9 hours ago

From Punjab to the peaceline

By: Malachi O'Doherty

£30k funding injection for Birmingham Irish charity’s dementia services
Community 2 days ago

£30k funding injection for Birmingham Irish charity’s dementia services

By: Fiona Audley

Man shot in both legs by three masked men in ‘horrific’ Belfast attack
News 2 days ago

Man shot in both legs by three masked men in ‘horrific’ Belfast attack

By: Fiona Audley

Fragile Northern Ireland misses ‘courage, commitment and leadership’ of peace treaty leaders
News 2 days ago

Fragile Northern Ireland misses ‘courage, commitment and leadership’ of peace treaty leaders

By: Fiona Audley