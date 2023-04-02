Three arrested after €600,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin

THREE men have been arrested after more than €600,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized in Dublin.

The discovery was made on Thursday, March 30, as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity under Operation TARA.

Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2pm in the Balbriggan area of County Dublin.

In the course of the operation, the drugs and €15,000 in cash were seized.

Three men, aged 37, 40 and 44, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda atation in North County Dublin.

The drugs have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said that investigations are ongoing.