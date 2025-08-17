Councillor blames people 'fuelled by conspiracies' after latest spate of attacks on Belfast 5G masts

A SINN FÉIN councillor has blamed people who are 'fuelled by conspiracies' for another spate of attacks on 5G masts in Belfast.

Ciaran Beattie was speaking after a mast was set alight in the Beechmount area of west Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning, the third such fire in as many days.

Police have appealed for information as they warn of the dangers to those carrying out the attacks as well as the risks posed to those affected.

On Wednesday evening, a mast was set on fire in the Annadale Embankment area of south Belfast in an incident police are treating as arson.

The following evening, a mast was targeted in the Glen Road area of west Belfast before the latest fire in Beechmount.

'Lives could be lost'

"These vital pieces of infrastructure keep thousands of homes, businesses and public services connected across our city," said Councillor Beattie.

"The campaign against 5G masts, driven by a small minority and fuelled by conspiracies, must end.

"Anyone with information should contact the PSNI. Those responsible must face the full force of the law."

Party colleague Councillor Ronan McLaughlin warned that the ongoing attacks could cost lives.

Speaking after Thursday's fire, he said: "That these arsonists feel comfortable carrying out these acts in broad daylight on a main road is deeply concerning, and is an indictment of the lack of action taken to date.

"With poor connectivity now common in west Belfast, there is a real risk lives could be lost because of weak phone signal.

"It's time for those involved to face justice and be taken off our streets."

Hospitals affected

Police have warned that some of the damage caused has led to hospitals experiencing communication difficulties in contacting patients and managing critical on-call arrangements.

They added that vulnerable members of the public are being left in a position where they are unable to make emergency calls or contact family.

Speaking after the latest fire, Detective Inspector Wilson of the PSNI said they were treating the 'extremely reckless' attack as arson.

"This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire recently and I cannot emphasise enough the dangers of lighting fire to electrical equipment," he said.

"This is extremely reckless, and those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk."