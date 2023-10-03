Man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy will stand trial in two weeks
News

THE trial for the murder of Ashling Murphy will begin in two weeks.

Pre-trial proceedings began yesterday at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Josef Puska (32), of Lynally Grove, in Mucklagh, County Offaly, is charged with murdering the 23-year-old.

Ms Murphy, who worked as a teacher, was attacked while she was out running in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, in January last year.

A popular teacher, who taught first class pupils in Durrow National School, also known as Scoil Naomh Colmcille, she was well-known in traditional music circles and a member of her local Comhaltas group.

The pre-trial proceedings now underway are due to take two weeks to complete, at which point a jury will be sworn in for the murder trial – which is expected to last a total of six weeks.

The trial will begin on October 4, during which a Slovakian translator will be provided for Mr Puska.

