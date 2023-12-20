Wife and brothers of killer Jozef Puska among five charged with obstructing Ashling Murphy murder investigation
News

Wife and brothers of killer Jozef Puska among five charged with obstructing Ashling Murphy murder investigation

THE WIFE of killer Jozef Puska and two of his brothers are among five people charged with obstructing the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Puska was handed a mandatory life term last month after being found guilty of murdering the 23-year-old in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on the afternoon of January 12, 2022.

The schoolteacher was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight as she jogged along the Grand Canal.

Puska's wife, Lucia Istokova, and his brothers, Marek and Lubomir Puska, appeared at Tullamore District Court today.

The three are accused of failing to disclose information that might have assisted in securing Puska's apprehension, prosecution or conviction on dates between January 12-27, 2022.

Lubomir Puska's wife, Viera Gazoiva, and Marek Puska's wife, Jozefina Grundzova, also appeared at the court.

The two are accused of acting with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Puska on dates between January 12-14, 2022.

All five have been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court and were released on continuing bail.

