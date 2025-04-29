Man charged with murder after young man found with stab wounds

A MAN has been charged with murder following a stabbing in a Hertfordshire village.

Police were called to Cattlegate Road in Northaw at 10.45am on April 23 where a man, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds.

He died at the scene and a murder investigation was launched by Hertfordshire Police.

Kieran Roche, of Station Road, Cuffley, was arrested on April 24.

The 30-year-old has since been charged with murder.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish a timeline of events that led to this tragic incident,” Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said.

“My thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy be respected,” she added.

“I would request that if anybody has information that they feel is relevant to the investigation that they make it known to the investigation team and report it to the police.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Pete Frost added: “I hope the news of this arrest reassures local residents.

"The murder has understandably caused concern amongst residents but I’d like to reassure you that we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the community.

“We have high visibility patrols in the area, and if you have any concerns then please do speak to our officers who are there to help.”