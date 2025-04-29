Man charged with murder after young man found with stab wounds
News

Man charged with murder after young man found with stab wounds

A MAN has been charged with murder following a stabbing in a Hertfordshire village.

Police were called to Cattlegate Road in Northaw at 10.45am on April 23 where a man, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds.

The incident happened in Cattlegate Road, Northaw

He died at the scene and a murder investigation was launched by Hertfordshire Police.

Kieran Roche, of Station Road, Cuffley, was arrested on April 24.

The 30-year-old has since been charged with murder.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish a timeline of events that led to this tragic incident,” Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said.

“My thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy be respected,” she added.

“I would request that if anybody has information that they feel is relevant to the investigation that they make it known to the investigation team and report it to the police.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Pete Frost added: “I hope the news of this arrest reassures local residents.

"The murder has understandably caused concern amongst residents but I’d like to reassure you that we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the community.

“We have high visibility patrols in the area, and if you have any concerns then please do speak to our officers who are there to help.”

See More: Cuffley, Hertfordshire, Kieran Roche, Murder

Related

Call for ‘calm’ after series of ‘sectarian hate crime’ incidents in Derry
News 43 minutes ago

Call for ‘calm’ after series of ‘sectarian hate crime’ incidents in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged in connection with investigation into carjacking and robberies
News 1 hour ago

Man charged in connection with investigation into carjacking and robberies

By: Fiona Audley

Answer is definitely blowin' in the wind — report reveals Ireland’s untapped wind potential
News 9 hours ago

Answer is definitely blowin' in the wind — report reveals Ireland’s untapped wind potential

By: Grainne Conroy

Latest

'Always smiling': Tributes paid to girl, 18, who died after car entered river in Co. Tipperary
News 1 day ago

'Always smiling': Tributes paid to girl, 18, who died after car entered river in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Kneecap say backlash to band's criticism of Israel at Coachella is a 'coordinated smear campaign'
News 1 day ago

Kneecap say backlash to band's criticism of Israel at Coachella is a 'coordinated smear campaign'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Homily remembers Pope Francis as pontiff who 'chose to follow path of self-giving until the last day of his life'
News 2 days ago

Homily remembers Pope Francis as pontiff who 'chose to follow path of self-giving until the last day of his life'

By: Gerard Donaghy

President Michael D. Higgins leads Irish delegation at funeral of Pope Francis
News 2 days ago

President Michael D. Higgins leads Irish delegation at funeral of Pope Francis

By: Gerard Donaghy

Midlands Comhaltas competitors battle for All Britain fleadh berths
Culture 2 days ago

Midlands Comhaltas competitors battle for All Britain fleadh berths

By: Chris Egan

Dynamic Anglo-Irish group Flook take top honours as TG4’s Grúpa Ceoil 2025
News 2 days ago

Dynamic Anglo-Irish group Flook take top honours as TG4’s Grúpa Ceoil 2025

By: Grainne Conroy