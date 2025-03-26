Man hospitalised after being stabbed in Co. Antrim
A MAN has been treated in hospital after reportedly being stabbed in Co. Antrim in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 12.30am, it was reported that an altercation involving two men took place in the Old Forge area of Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast.

Officers attended and found a man with a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in the communal hallway of a block of flats.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he is currently said to be in a stable condition.

The suspect made off prior to police arrival.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 20 of March 26.

