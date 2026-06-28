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Man in his 90s dies following Co. Laois collision
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Man in his 90s dies following Co. Laois collision

A MAN in his 90s has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Laois.

The incident occurred on the R433, Tullyroe, Abbeyleix at around 10.05am on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a moving car having left the road before striking a second parked car.

"The male driver of the first car (aged in his 90s) was conveyed to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he was later pronounced deceased," added a statement from gardaí.

Gardaí have urged road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R433 near Tullyroe between 9.30am and 10.15am on Saturday to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on (057) 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Laois

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