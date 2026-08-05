Tributes paid after 'pioneering' former GAA President Liam O'Neill passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to former GAA President Liam O'Neill, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

The Co. Meath native became President-Elect in 2011, succeeding Christy Cooney as head of the GAA the following year.

The former headteacher was a pioneering figure in the GAA, implementing the black card, Hawkeye technology and international pay-per-view services as well as agreeing a landmark deal with Sky TV.

"His wit and wisdom were hallmarks of his Presidency, which in many ways was a precursor to the conversations which are commonplace today around integration and inclusion," said Current GAA President Jarlath Burns.

O'Neill served in every administrative position with his club Trumera GAA.

He went on to serve as Laois County Secretary and Chairman of the Leinster Council before being elected unopposed as GAA President.

During his tenure from 2012 to 2015, he took a break from his role as principal of Gaelscoil Thromaire, retiring from the school in 2018 after more than 40 years as a teacher and head.

'Inspired generations'

Burns paid tribute to O'Neill as both a forward-thinking GAA administrator and educator.

"At county level, Liam had been a pioneering figure in the adoption of technology to enhance the governance and organisation of our games and it was on his watch that the Association first embraced the use of Hawkeye and the deployment of the black card, via the Football Review Committee, which he established," he said.

"His grá for education, especially through the medium of Irish in Trumera, complemented his passion for our games and culture and his contribution to the GAA in so many guises was hugely significant."

Laois GAA described O'Neill as 'a proud Laois man… [who] devoted a lifetime to the promotion and development of Gaelic Games at club, county, provincial and national level'.

"Liam was one of the greatest ambassadors Laois has ever produced," said Laois GAA Chair PJ Kelly.

"His service to the GAA, culminating in his term as Uachtarán CLG, inspired generations of volunteers both within our county and across the association.

"We are immensely proud of all that he achieved and deeply grateful for the legacy he leaves behind."

Meanwhile, Trumera GAA said O'Neill was 'one of our greatest and most famous members'.

"One of our proudest days as a club was when Liam was elected as Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael, a role he held from 2012 to 2014," read a statement from Trumera.

"Liam was a progressive and inclusive President and many of his initiatives laid the foundations for the modernisation of the GAA.

"It was a truly remarkable achievement for someone from one of the smallest clubs in the country to rise through the organisation to eventually hold the highest position in the GAA in Ireland.”

'A lasting testament'

Gaelscoil Thromaire described their former principal as 'a dedicated educator whose vision, leadership and commitment to the Irish language and to the children of our school leave an enduring legacy'.

"A defining achievement of his tenure was leading the transformation of the school into a Gaelscoil," read a statement.

"With vision and determination, he guided this transition and established the strong foundations on which the school continues to thrive.

"His belief in Irish-medium education shaped the identity of Gaelscoil Thromaire and enriched the lives of generations of pupils and families.

"Liam also played a central role in securing the school's modern, purpose-built building.

"His perseverance and advocacy were key to realising this vision, providing an outstanding learning environment for future generations.

"The building stands as a lasting testament to his commitment to educational excellence and to the future of Gaelscoil Thromaire."

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