Man robbed off licence with kitchen knife in ‘terrifying ordeal’ for staff

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man robbed an off licence with a kitchen knife.

The incident happened in south Belfast on June 28.

“At approximately 8.40pm, a man entered an off-licence in the Lisburn Road area,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Faulkner said.

“He then left, and returned a short time later at 9pm, producing a large kitchen-style knife at the till, demanding money,” he explained.

“The suspect then fled the scene with a sum of cash on a red bicycle in the direction of Donnybrook Street.”

Det Seg Faulkner confirmed the incident left staff at the shop “shaken”.

“A staff member was understandably left shaken by what happened – this would have been a terrifying ordeal,” he said.

“Thankfully, no physical injuries were reported.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“We have launched an investigation and are asking the local community for its assistance in supporting our enquiries,” Det Seg Faulkner said.

“If you were in the area that night and noticed anything suspicious, we would ask that you call us on 101 quoting reference number 1727 28/06/26,” he added.

“Anyone living in this general area or nearby is also asked to review your doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.