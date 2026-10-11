Michelle O'Neill pays tribute to 'strength and dignity' of Garvaghy Road residents after Orange Order parade banned

SINN FÉIN'S Michelle O'Neill has paid tribute to the 'strength and dignity' of the Garvaghy Road residents after a contentious Orange Order parade through the area was banned.

Ms O'Neill was speaking after Secretary of State Chris Bryant overruled a decision by the Parades Commission to allow the march to follow the route for the first time in almost three decades.

However, the dispute appears far from over after the Orange Order applied for a judicial review of Mr Bryant's decision.

Meanwhile, Ms O'Neill has confirmed she received a letter from police in relation to her involvement in protests on the Garvaghy Road opposing the march.

'I have not taken this decision lightly'

Following two weeks of protests after the Orange Order was initially granted permission to walk down the road, Mr Bryant revealed on Friday that the parade would not go ahead as planned.

He made the decision after being asked by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher to review the Parades Commission's ruling and after talks with both sides failed to find an agreeable solution.

Mr Bryant said police had told him that it would not be possible to facilitate the parade 'without a major intervention' while the Parades Commission accepted that its 'original determination does not now have enduring legal effect'.

"Consequently, and in the interests of wider public interest and safety, I've come to the conclusion that the circumstances under which that decision was made have now changed considerably," he said.

"As a result, the procession cannot go ahead as it was determined.

"I have not taken this decision lightly.

"As the courts affirmed, the Portadown District had a lawful determination from the Parades Commission allowing the procession.

"I want to thank the Portadown LOL No. 1 for their peaceful and law-abiding approach and their co-operation at all points with the PSNI.

"Respect for the rule of law is fundamental to our society and I am grateful to those who have behaved peacefully and legally and sought to ease tensions in their respective communities.

"Those who have acted unlawfully should face the consequences of their actions.

"I am also grateful to all those who took part in good faith in the negotiations at Hillsborough.

"I heard the concerns of people on all sides and I only regret that we could not reach a compromise on a way forward and that many residents across Portadown have felt anxious and worried."

'There is no going back'

On Friday, Ms O'Neill confirmed she had received a letter inviting her for a police interview 'in relation to a peaceful protest on the Garvaghy Road'.

"I will co-operate with the investigation," she added.

"For the last two weeks, I have stood in solidarity with the Garvaghy Road residents as attempts were made to force an unwanted Orange march through their community."

Following Mr Bryant's decision late on Friday, Ms O'Neill said she was 'proud' to have supported the residents.

"I want to start by paying tribute to the residents of the Garvaghy Road who have shown remarkable strength and dignity over these last few difficult weeks," she said.

"There will be an enormous sense of relief right across that community today and I want to send you all my love and continued support.

"I and indeed Sinn Féin have been proud to stand to stand with the residents of Garvaghy Road and we will always, always stand with them.

"I also want to commend all those from right across Ireland who stood firm, who stood together and who played their part in protecting the peace and progress that has been achieved across the last 28 years.

"The people of the Garvaghy Road now deserve the opportunity to get on with their lives free from sectarianism and intimidation and fear.

"Our society will not be dragged back into the past. There is no going back, not now and not ever."

'Intimidation and intolerance'

On Saturday, the Orange Order applied for leave for a judicial review to appeal Mr Bryant's decision.

While acknowledging the importance of the case, Lady Justice Denise McBride did not deem it an emergency and adjourned it until Monday for a full hearing and to allow further material to be gathered.

Responding to Mr Bryant’s decision, the Orange Order said his actions and those of the Chief Constable were 'nothing more than a capitulation to the threat of mob rule and violence'.

"In stark contrast, the Brethren of Portadown have complied with the rule of law, exercised restraint and maintained a dignified and resolute stand in the face of intimidation and intolerance," it added.

"It is evident that those who, in defiance of the law, have been content to stand alongside the representatives of those who murdered 345 of our members, have no interest in extending any degree of tolerance or respect towards those who share an Orange heritage.

"Furthermore, it is evident that the statutory authorities have neither the will or ability to uphold the law in this instance."

It called for meetings with both the Secretary of State and the Chief Constable 'where their decision making and actions in this matter will be robustly challenged'.

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