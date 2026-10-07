Noel Gallagher and Susan Sarandon among famous names to sign letter supporting Garvaghy Road residents

OASIS star Noel Gallagher, actress Susan Sarandon and director Ken Loach are among the famous names to sign a letter in support of the residents of the Garvaghy Road.

Protests have been held on the road in Portadown, Co. Armagh since the Orange Order tried to march through the area for the first time in 28 years following a ruling by the Parades Commission.

The letter, addressed to Secretary of Starte Chris Bryant, says it is 'paramount the residents be robustly protected' with peace in the North at risk.

A separate letter from MPs and members of the House of Lords has called on Mr Bryant to overturn the ruling of the Parades Commission.

Meanwhile, the Garvaghy Road Residents' Coalition (GRRC) has said today that the fallout from the standoff risks threatening existing agreements over parades across Northern Ireland.

'Years of profound trauma'

Almost 50 people from the arts and beyond have put their name to the letter calling for Mr Bryant to work with the Irish Government to appoint an independent international mediator to help resolve the situation.

It includes Irish people such as director Jim Sheridan, actor Adrian Dunbar and singer Imelda May as well as those of Irish heritage including Gallagher, Johnny Marr of The Smiths and RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey.

Other famous signatories include Oscar winner Sarandon, musician Paul Weller and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.

"Over the last 28 years, the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland has allowed an entire generation to grow up free from the anguish and violence of the past," reads the letter.

"To allow old wounds to be aggressively reopened risks destabilising community relations not only in Portadown but across society in the North.

"Central to any just resolution must be primacy and protection of the local community.

"The residents of the Garvaghy Road endured years of profound trauma, fear and disruption during the height of the parading conflicts in the 1990s.

"After nearly three decades of hard-earned calm, it is entirely unacceptable that this community should face a return to that anxiety.

"It is paramount that the residents be robustly protected from any form of forced processions that disregard their consent, safety and right to live in peace, free from intimidation."

'Powerful symbol of change'

The letter from MPs and Lords garnered 25 signatures including MPs Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Co. Antrim-born Seamus Logan as well as Lord Alf Dubs.

It acknowledges the ruling of the Parades Commission but says ambiguity over the march is threatening the hard-won peace in the North.

It calls on Mr Bryant to overturn the decision and build on the 'extraordinary' progress made over the past three decades.

"The end of the controversial Garvaghy Road march in Portadown stood as a powerful symbol of the change that had been realised," it read.

"As we are sure you are aware, during the conflict, this specific parade was a notorious flashpoint for sectarian tension and violent disorder.

"While the Parades Commission has been placed in an unenviable position, you possess the clear authority to resolve this matter and eliminate the present uncertainty.

"Forcing this march through a majority-Catholic neighbourhood would deeply retraumatise a local community that spent decades healing from the scars of the past."

'No longer just about Garvaghy Road'

There has been a standoff between residents and the Orange Order since the parade's return journey from Drumcree church was due to go ahead on Sunday, September 27.

No side appears willing to concede ground, despite each party holding talks with the Secretary of State at Hillsborough in the hope of finding a resolution.

Nor does support appear to have waned for the residents, with 15,000 in attendance on Saturday despite police saying those involved in the 'illegal protest' against the march will face consequences.

Speaking today after a meeting with other residents' associations across the North, members of the GRRC said the impasse could threaten agreements in place at other march sites.

"This is no longer just about the Garvaghy Road," said GRRC spokesperson Linda O'Neill.

"The Orange Order need to take responsibly and so do the Parades Commission for making this issue bigger than the Garvaghy Road.

"The support from all over Ireland — particularly all of the other communities in the North of Ireland, who have been coming here and supporting us — is propping up our community right now. We've never seen support and solidarity it.

"This is our community; this is our home. We've been left in a position that we have to stand up for ourselves. We actually thought we were living in peace."

Fellow GRRC spokesperson Breandán Mac Cionnaith added: "Over the years, agreements were reached in various areas and many of us here played a part in that.

"But if the Orange Order as an organisation continues on this path, then a lot of those agreements would have to be revisited."

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