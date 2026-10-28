Garvaghy Road spokesperson says residents 'vindicated' as court rules Drumcree march ban was lawful

A SPOKESPERSON for the residents of the Garvaghy Road says they have been vindicated after a court ruled the decision to ban the Drumcree Orange Order march was lawful.

Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents' Coalition (GRRC) said the verdict showed that the position taken by residents over the march was 'fully justified'.

In a statement, the Portadown Orange District said it planned to lodge an appeal.

In September, the Parades Commission ruled that the march along the largely nationalist Garvaghy Road could go ahead for the first time in 28 years.

However, residents opposed the decision and unnotified protests were held on the road over the ensuing two weeks.

After being asked by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher to review the Parades Commission's ruling, Secretary of State Chris Bryant overruled the decision earlier this month.

Following an appeal from the Portadown Orange District, a judge at the High Court in Belfast today ruled that Mr Bryant's decision was lawful.

However, Mr Justice Scoffield said his ruling was not a cause for joy from those who opposed the march.

He said Mr Bryant's decision came amid reported fears of violence and he expressed concerns over elected officials taking part in the unnotified protests opposing the march.

He also added that there may be merit to the residents' point that the Orange Order wanted to march along a route 'where they knew they were neither welcome nor wanted'.

'Fully vindicated'

Speaking outside court today, GRRC spokesperson Mr Mac Cionnaith welcomed the decision.

He added that despite recent events, the fact that several people died during the fallout from the original Drumcree standoffs almost three decades ago had been overlooked.

"As you all saw in the court, the position of the community of the Garvaghy Road — the men, women and kids who live there — has been fully vindicated today," he said.

"The position we took in relation to this Orange march was fully justified.

"All we sought was the right that was promised under the Good Friday Agreement — the right to live free from sectarian harassment.

"That right has been vindicated and upheld today, there's no getting away from it.

"We are also mindful of the fact — and I keep repeating it — 21 people lost their lives between 1996 and 1999.

"They were murdered by the supporters of those who assembled at Drumcree in support of the Orange Order. It's noticeable that many of the media never mention that fact.

"During the course of the last number of weeks, quite a number of those residents and families visited us in the Garvaghy Road and encouraged us in our stand.

"We thank them for that support and we're very mindful that today, they'll not be celebrating any victory, they'll still be mourning their loved ones."

Mr Mac Cionnaith's words were echoed by Sinn Féin councillor Catherine Nelson, who said the residents 'didn't invite any of this, this was put on to the residents'.

"The residents today have been vindicated, this is the right decision," she added.

"The days of forcing an unwanted Orange march through the heart of the Garvaghy Road community are over.

"I am proud to have stood with residents throughout this.

"It was the right thing to do, to stand up for residents who want to live in peace, free from intimidation, fear, supremacy and to stand and protect the peace that we have built in the last 28 years."

'Damning commentary'

A statement from the Portadown Orange District said it planned to lodge an appeal but welcomed the judge's comments 'in respect of the unlawful mob which amassed against our lawful parade'.

"Importantly, we welcome the clear recognition that our legal right was established, and it was 'thwarted' by unlawful activity and the threat of disorder emanating from those opposed to the parade," it added.

"We will now be lodging an appeal in respect of the PSNI and Secretary of State, but more importantly our District will now proceed toward ensuring the legal right established is vindicated and we will exercise it.

"We note the damning commentary of the Judge in respect of the lawbreakers and ask in particular that these concluding remarks are given careful consideration by our political leaders."

TUV leader Jim Allister said the ruling did not diminish Chief Constable Boutcher's 'climbdown' and said the Secretary of State's decision had prevented Orangemen from exercising their legal rights.

"The fact that the court upheld the processes followed to get to this point does not right the human rights wrong done to Portadown District, nor does it discourage future manifestations of mob rule," he said.

"Though I note the severe criticisms of the protesters, this outcome carries the risk of more of the same."

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