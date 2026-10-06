Protests across Britain in solidarity with Garvaghy Road residents

PROTESTS have taken place across Britain in support of the Garvaghy Road residents who are blocking a planned march through their area in Co. Armagh by the Orange Order.

A demonstration has been underway along the road in Portadown for more than a week, after legal challenges failed to overturn a ruling from the Parades Commission allowing the march to go ahead for the first time in 28 years.

More than 15,000 people made their way to Garvaghy Road to protest against the march over the weekend.

They included Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Rap band Kneecap, musicians Christy Moore and Damien Dempsey and Folk band The Mary Wallopers have also all made appearances in the area in a show of support for the residents.

On Sunday, October 4 supporters in London came out in solidarity with the Garvaghy Road residents at a rally to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street.

The event was held to mark the battle, which took place on October 4, 1936, where demonstrators blocked Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists (BUF) from marching through the East End of London.

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney, who addressed the anniversary event, said there were historic parallels between those who stood against fascism on Cable Street in 1936 and those standing in solidarity with the Garvaghy Road residents today.

“The East End stood courageously against British fascists’ attempts to racially divide workers,” he explained.

“Since last Saturday the people of Garvaghy Road, supported by community and political activists from across Ireland, have peacefully resisted the threat of an unwanted sectarian Orange Order march being forced through their area.

"The historical parallels are unmistakable,” he added.

“Thousands have held the Garvaghy Road against those in unionism who want to turn back the clock. Democratic Ireland has been outraged. Now it is mobilised.

“The fascists did not pass in 1936, and the Orange Order will not pass on Garvaghy Road because those of us who choose progress have taken a stand against those trying to destroy political progress and the peace process.”

Mr Kearney described the “community resistance” at Garvaghy Road as a “watershed moment”.

“We are not going back,” he added.

“The British Secretary of State has the powers to stop this march. The British Labour Government must act. There must be no Orange boots on Garvaghy Road.”

In Glasgow republicans and loyalists gathered on the city’s streets on October 4, where they led opposing demonstrations over the Orange Order parade on Garvaghy Road.

Cairde na hÉireann, meaning Friends of Ireland, and other republican groups protested on the stairs outside the Buchanan Galleries in the city centre, with members from loyalist groups positioned on the opposite side.

A line of police officers separated the groups, who protested peacefully throughout the afternoon.

In a statement issued after the event, Cairde na hÉireann thanked “all who attended today’s demonstration of solidarity with the residents of Garvaghy Road”.

“It was particularly heartening to see representation from various Republican groups banding together for one common purpose,” they said.

They added: “We will stand steadfast with the Garvaghy Road community for as long as it takes. Because there’s no going back. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever.”

Yesterday the Garvaghy Road Residents' Coalition were at Belfast's Court of Appeal making a legal bid to have the Parades Commission's decision to allow the march overturned.

The court has reserved judgement on the case. Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan confirmws they will work to a "swift timeframe", but could not give a definite date for its decision on the case.

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