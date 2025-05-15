MPs to discuss path to Irish border poll in Westminster debate

MPS will take part in a meeting in Westminster this month to discuss the best path to a poll on a united Ireland.

A debate will take place on the barriers facing the poll featuring SDLP MP Colum Eastwood, Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen and author Kevin Meagher, whose book A United Ireland tackles the issue.

The event, due to take place at Portcullis House on May 20, has been organised by the Irish Border Poll.com group.

“Politicians are used to being asked for soundbites or key messages but audiences who attend Irish Border Poll.com meetings are interested in meaningful and honest discussions about how we can advance the cause of a united Ireland,” Kevin Rooney, founder of Irish Border Poll.com who organised the debate, said.

“Those united in support of a border poll urgently need to work out how best to challenge the Irish government putting new hurdles in the road to a border,” he added.

“I’m excited to get deep into discussion about how our speakers are thinking about the way forward.”

The debate, titled How do we chart a path to a Border Poll and win it?’, takes place on Tuesday May 20 at 7pm.