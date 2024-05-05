SDLP leader slams 'deluge of abuse' aimed at Northern Ireland's first black mayor

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned a 'deluge of abuse' aimed at incoming Mayor of Derry, Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

The SDLP councillor for Foyleside was recently selected by the party to serve as the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

When she succeeds Sinn Féin's Patricia Logue on June 3, Ms Seenoi-Barr will become Northern Ireland's first black mayor.

However, speaking at Stormont on Friday, Mr Eastwood revealed the incoming mayor had been subjected to abuse from around the world since her selection was announced.

The MP for Foyle also condemned far-right activists targeting Taoiseach Simon Harris' home as he urged politicians to be careful with their language.

Death threats

"We saw last night that there were far-right protestors outside the Taoiseach's own family home, which is utterly disgraceful," said Mr Eastwood.

"We've also seen this week the new first ever black mayor of Derry facing an enormous deluge of abuse from around the world, right up to and including very serious death threats.

"This kind of stuff is allowed to happen because politicians don't mind their language and I think all of us have to be very careful about that, whether it's on this island or whether it's in the government in London.

"It's important that all of us stand against that level of racism and show that this is a different kind of place and we will not be led into the gutter by far-right activists — whether they're coming from America, Dublin or Derry — online."

Selection process criticised

The process behind Ms Seenoi-Barr's selection has been criticised by some SDLP councillors, with the party not holding a membership ballot to choose the next mayor.

Councillors Shauna Cusack and current Deputy Mayor Jason Barr, who were both in the running for the role, resigned from the party this week over the selection process.

However, both have stressed their grievance was with SDLP management and have offered their support to Ms Seenoi-Barr.

"Please know it's business as usual, only difference is it's me myself and I," said Mr Barr, who will continue as an independent councillor for Sperrin.

"Can I finally add that I wish Lilian a very successful tenure in her position of Mayoress for our council area, a position I have no doubt in saying, she will go above and beyond."

Ms Cusack, who will likewise continue as an independent councillor for Foyleside, condemned the racist abuse directed at Ms Seenoi-Barr.

"Finally, I would like to please implore those blaming the person not the process, to welcome Lilian as your new Mayor," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"To reject and condemn any ugly, racist or hurtful language, this is not what Derry people are and it's certainly not showing solidarity.

"I'm sure Cllr Lilian Barr will make the role her own and work for everyone with the energy and ambition she is renowned for.

"I wish her and the Party the very best going forward."

In a statement to members, the party defended the selection process, which required all candidates to be interviewed.

It admitted there may have been failures in communication over the process but added that appointments have previously been made without balloting members, citing the nomination of Mr Barr himself as Deputy Mayor in 2023.

'Proud Maasai woman and Derry girl'

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Seenoi-Barr, who is originally from Kenya, said she is proud to call Derry her home.

"The people of this city have taken me into their hearts and everywhere I go I never fail to be amazed at the warmth, kindness and generosity of the people who live here," she said.

"Having initially come to Derry as a refugee facing an uncertain future, I can now truly say that my family have found their home.

"I am proud to be a Maasai woman and a Derry girl."

Ms Seenoi-Barr was co-opted as an SDLP councillor for Foyleside in 2021 and retained her seat in the 2023 election.