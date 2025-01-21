Pensioner hospitalised after home set alight in ‘terrifying’ arson attack

A PENSIONER is in hospital being treated for burns and smoke inhalation after her home was targeted in an overnight arson attack.

The house, located in the Rathglynn area of Antrim, was set alight at around 3.20am this morning, the PSNI has confirmed.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was inside the property at the time.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident, the police force has confirmed.

A woman aged in her 40s, who attempted to free woman from the property was also treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, while a man, also aged in his 40s, who attempted to help was also treated for smoke inhalation.

“This is an absolutely disgraceful incident that resulted in a woman in her 70s being rescued from her home and taken to hospital having suffered burns and some inhalation,” local SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch said today.

“This must have been an absolutely terrifying experience for this woman and I can’t begin to imagine why anyone would target the home of an older person in this way.”

She added: “I would like to commend the man and woman who did their best to help this woman escape the fire and the fire service for their response.

“Without them we could have been dealing with an awful tragedy this morning.

“People in this area are shocked that this has happened on their doorsteps and that a member of their community was placed in harm’s way.”

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the blaze this morning, which is now under investigation by the PSNI.

“The property was significantly damaged and at this stage, the incident is being treated as arson with intent,” the police force has confirmed.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 120 21/01/25,” they added.

Councillor Lynch has also called on those with information to come forward.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward to police,” she said.

“Anyone who would target or harm an elderly woman in this way poses a serious risk and must be held accountable for their actions.”