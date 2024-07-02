People affected by adoption in Ireland urged to have their say

PEOPLE who have been affected by adoption in Ireland are being asked to take part in newly launched public consultation.

The Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) is urging anyone who has had a personal experience of adoption to take part in their online survey.

Feedback from the survey will inform the strategy undertaken by the AAI in its future work.

“This public consultation process will provide essential information for our new Strategic Plan,” AAI CEO Dr Lorraine Hogan said.

“Insights obtained through this consultation will inform how the AAI can continue to advance our mission of ensuring the provision of the highest possible standards of adoption-related services.

“The AAI continues to develop how it discharges its statutory functions and delivers its services. Feedback from anyone affected by adoption is vital to our development.”

Established on November 1, 2010, under the Adoption Act 2010, the AAI oversees and regulates the adoption process in Ireland.

It also provides services under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 that include access to one’s birth and early life information and also tracing services.

The findings from its public consultation will inform its 2025-2027 Strategic Plan.

Questions in the online survey cvoer a range of topics, from engagement with the AAI; areas of strength and areas for improvement; performance; communication and collaboration; future focus; and any additional comments people may wish to provide.

“We look forward to conducting this public consultation ensuring that the AAI continues to be recognised as the centre of excellence and principal authoritative source of information on all aspects of adoption, and as a provider and regulator of high quality adoption services,” Orlaith Traynor, Chairperson of the AAI Board, said.

AAI’s online survey will remain open until Monday, 15 July 2024.

The organisation is keen to hear from its service-users and “anyone who has been personally affected by adoption”.

“These are valuable inputs to inform our work and would be very much appreciated,” they added.

To participate in the survey click here.