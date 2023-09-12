Police hunt armed robber who held up shop in Co. Antrim
POLICE are hunting an armed robber who held up a shop in Co. Antrim last night.

Detectives are appealing to the public for information following the incident which happened at a shop in the Bridewell Drive area of Carrickfergus at around 8.50pm.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 8:50pm, it was reported that a male entered the shop in the area armed with a knife.

“It was reported that he demanded money from two female staff members inside and made off with a sum of money following the incident.”

He added: “The male is described as being around 6ft in height, heavy build and wearing dark trousers, dark zipped up jacket and a grey hooded top underneath.

“He was wearing white trainers and a red coloured mask during the incident.”

Police have called on anyone with information regarding the robbery to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2064 11/09/23,” they state.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

