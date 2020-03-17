Production of 'Peaky Blinders' suspended in light of coronavirus pandemic

THE BBC programme Peaky Blinders has become the latest in a long line of series to halt production amid the rising uncertainty surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which was due to begin production on its sixth series, released a statement on social media yesterday afternoon where they confirmed that filming would not be going ahead due to the threat of COVID-19.

In the statement, a spokesperson said:

"After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed.

"Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support."

Peaky Blinders fans took the news that Cork actor Cillian Murphy would not be returning to the screen anytime soon quite well, with many acknowledging that it was the right thing to do amid the uncertainty-- but there were plenty of gifs of people crying, too.

There has been no word of when the show expects to restart production on the hugely anticipated sixth series, but with Euro 2020 postponed until 2021, the release of A Quiet Place 2 pushed back to an unconfirmed date, and-- of course-- St Patrick's Day cancelled all across the globe this year, fans of the BBC show could be waiting quite a while.