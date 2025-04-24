Residents sent threatening letters after flags erected in Northern Irish town

POLICE are investigating after union flags were erected and threatening letters were sent to residents in a Northern Irish town.

A series of reports were made by residents in Lisburn, Co. Antrim, where the flags had been hung in a mixed-community development.

At the same time as the flags appeared residents received letters which warned against taking them down.

The leaflets reportedly had a UFF (Ulster Freedom Fighters) emblem and text on them warning "anyone caught removing loyalist flags from lampposts will be dealt with".

“Last month, police in Lisburn received a number of reports in relation to letters being sent to residents living in Altona Drive which were threatening in nature,” PSNI Superintendent Kelly Moore said.

“Following this, further reports were received at the weekend (Sunday 19th April) in relation to flags being erected in the same area.”

She added:“I would like to stress that police take all reports of intimidation and threats very seriously, and I want to offer every assurance that our officers are investigating, and will continue to investigate, all those received.”

The police force has urged anyone with information about the falgs or the letters to contract them.

“We are also continuing to engage with our partner agencies, community representatives and local residents in relation to these issues, and I would like to express how much we appreciate the support of those people who have already come forward to help us and provide assistance and information in relation to our investigation, which is very much ongoing,” Supt Moore explained.

She added: “In the meantime, I would continue to appeal to anyone who might have any information at all which could help us with our enquiries, to come forward.

“Similarly, if you, or anyone you know, have any concerns around issues regarding threats or intimidation, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Police.

“The number to call is 101, or, you can make a report using our online reporting form."