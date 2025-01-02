Restrictions on hospital visits as rapid increase in flu cases reported in Ireland

RESTRICTIONS have been placed on visiting in hospitals across Ireland due to a rapid increase in flu cases reported across the country.

“The number of people in hospital with flu has been increasing rapidly,” the Health Service Executive confirmed this week, with the latest available figures showing 1,017 cases recorded on December 31, compared to 984 on December 30, 869 on December 29 and 562 on December 24.

“GP out-of-hours services, GP surgeries, ambulance services, hospital emergency departments (EDs), and inpatient services are all feeling the effects of respiratory illnesses, primarily influenza (flu),” the HSE explained.

As a result of the spike in cases, restrictions have been placed on visitors attending hospitals across the country.

At University Hospital Waterford (UHW) only one person is allowed per visit, which must currently be prebooked with the relevant hospital ward, and all visitors must wear a surgical mask while in the hospital building.

The measures, implemented today “follow sustained presentations with flu symptoms to the emergency department and an increase in flu positive inpatients” the hospital confirmed.

Currently UHW has 61 flu, three COVID-19 and three Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) positive inpatients and “a high volume of staff across all disciplines absent with flu symptoms”.

“University Hospital Waterford thanks the public for its ongoing support in the implementation of these measures, in its effort to protect all patients and staff, the situation will be kept under constant review,” they said in a statement.

Sligo University Hospital has also experienced “a number of outbreaks of influenza throughout the hospital”.

As such they have restricted visiting to the affected wards to visits made on compassionate grounds only, which must be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

“Given the severe impact of these outbreaks, the hospital is appealing to the public not to visit the hospital if they are unwell or have symptoms,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Visitors are also advised that they must use the alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital and there will be a requirement for all visitors to wear face masks.”

The HSE has confirmed they are “managing the situation” while admitting they are “under pressure”.

“All our staff and systems are responding and managing very well and even though we have improved on recent years, there is no doubt that the system is under pressure," they said.

"Our hospitals are operating infection prevention control measures and we ask everyone to help and co-operate, including with any visitor restrictions that may be in place.

"We know that can be difficult for families and loved ones, especially at this time of year, but we must protect our patients and prevent the spread of infections in hospitals and other healthcare settings.”