Ryan Tubridy to receive Irish Post Award

RYAN TUBRIDY will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award at The Irish Post Awards to be held in London on Thursday, November 7.

Ryan said he was delighted on hearing the news: “I’m extremely honoured to accept this award from an Anglo-Irish (or rather, Irish-Anglo) institution. It’s been quite the year personally and professionally in a very positive way and this is a most welcome twist in the tale. Thank you to The Irish Post for the warm welcome to London!”

Ryan Tubridy remains one of the most prominent and recognisable of Irish media personalities. He presents the Ryan Tubridy Show each weekday on Virgin Radio UK and is now firmly on the way to becoming a major figure on the British airwaves.

Ryan's broadcasting career began in the mid-1990s when he joined RTÉ. His quick wit and warm personality helped him stand out, and soon enough he became a regular feature on Irish radio and television.

All the while he continued to develop his own distinct style.

On The Late Late Show Ryan's ability to seamlessly blend interviews on hard-hitting issues with lighter segments soon made him the highest profile figure on Irish television.

Over the years, he has continued to develop and burnish his own style. He has interviewed celebrities, musicians, sports people, politicians and public figures, while at the same time maintaining the craic through audience interaction. He makes it look easy, but it is a rarified gift. Ryan is possessed of one singular journalistic instinct — he is driven by a genuine curiosity. His interviews are not about him; they are about the interviewees.

This instinct means he is able to bring out personal stories from guests while maintaining a respectful tone, even when handling sensitive or controversial topics. His interviews are lauded for their depth, as he balances hard-hitting questions with empathy and humour.

The Dublin-born man was raised in an academic family steeped in Irish politics, a background that has contributed to his broad understanding of Irish culture and politics.

Ryan Tubridy's paternal grandfather, Todd Andrews, was a key figure in the Irish Republican Army during the War of Independence, later becoming a senior figure in Ireland's public sector. Several of his other relatives have held high public office, up to European level.

Growing up in such a family has left Tubridy with a deep sense of Irish history and politics. This huge ‘hinterland’ has given him the knack of connecting with audiences everywhere and the ability to conduct hugely well-informed interviews with a wide range of people from hugely differing backgrounds.

Being erudite, funny, and possessor of a very distinctive voice has also helped!

