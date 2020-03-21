Sean Cox returns home nearly two years on from Anfield attack

SEAN COX has returned home nearly two years on from the attack that left him with life-altering brain injuries.

The Irish father-of-three, from Dunboyne in Co. Meath was attacked by Roma fans ahead of a Champion’s League semi-final against Liverpool at Anfield in April, 2018.

The road to recovery remains a long one, but the decision to move Sean back home to be with his family,represents an important milestone for the Cox family.

For the first time in almost two years, the Cox family is living together under the same roof.

It proved a cause for celebration, with the family sharing a snap of themselves together enjoying a glass of bubbly to mark the moment.

Advertisement

“This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time,” Sean’s wife Martina said.

“While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

“In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.”

With families across all of Ireland coming together to get through the coronavirus pandemic, it's heartening to see Sean back with his wife and children.