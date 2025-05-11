Investigation after shots fired at Derry home

POLICE are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Derry.

It was reported that a motorbike had pulled up outside a residential property in Shantallow Avenue and fired multiple gun shots before leaving the area.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 11.30pm on Friday, May 9 and 12.30am on Saturday, May 10.

The occupant of the property was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured camera footage of the incident, to contact them on 101.