The runners and riders for this Saturday's Randox Grand National

THE Randox Grand National takes place this Saturday, April 5 at Aintree. The 2025 Festival runs from Thursday, April 3, to Saturday, April 5, with the main event as its crowning jewel.

The Grand National begins at 4pm BST. This steeplechase spans approximately four miles and two furlongs, challenging 34 horses and their jockeys over a series of formidable fences including Becher's Brook and Canal Turn.

The event will be broadcast live on ITV, Racing TV, Virgin Media 103, with comprehensive coverage also available on talkSPORT and its digital platforms.

Security is at a maximum level in order to deter any protests.

IRISH-TRAINED horses have historically performed well in the Grand National, and this year is no exception, with several strong contenders:

I Am Maximus: Trained by one of the greatest trainers of all time, Willie Mullins and owned by J.P. McManus, this horse is the defending champion, having won the Grand National in 2024. Carrying top weight of 11st 12lb, I Am Maximus aims to replicate last year's success under jockey Paul Townend

Hewick: Trained by John Joseph 'Shark' Hanlon, Hewick has attracted significant attention due to his remarkable journey from being a modest purchase to achieving notable victories, including the American Grand National. With odds shortening from 66/1 to 10/1, bookmakers will be watching the substantial support behind this horse.

Stumptown: Representing trainer Gavin Cromwell, Stumptown has found his niche as a cross-country horse, winning his last four races, including a top-weight victory at Cheltenham. Carrying 11st 2lb, he is considered a strong contender, especially given the success of cross-country horses in the Grand National.

Minella Indo: This 12-year-old, trained by Henry de Bromhead, is a seasoned competitor with a notable track record, including a third-place finish in last year's Grand National. Jockey Rachael Blackmore, who made history in 2021 as the first female jockey to win the Grand National, is expected to ride Minella Indo again this year.

Intense Raffles: Trained by Thomas Gibney, this grey horse won the Irish Grand National in 2024 and has been strategically run in hurdles this season to protect his mark. With a weight of 10st 10lb, Intense Raffles is among the notable Irish contenders.

Vanillier: Trained by Gavin Cromwell in Ireland, Vanillier was the runner-up in the 2023 Grand National and has been transitioning to cross-country races. With a weight of 10st 6lb, he aims to improve upon his previous performance.

A notable non-Irish contender

While Irish horses are prominent, several non-Irish trained horses are also in contention:

Iroko: Trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, Iroko won the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham and has shown promise over longer distances. Carrying 11st 2lb, he is among the favourites

Jockeying for position

The jockey assignments are critical to the race dynamics:

Rachael Blackmore: The celebrated Irish jockey, known for her historic 2021 Grand National win, is anticipated to ride Minella Indo.

Paul Townend: As the retained jockey for Willie Mullins, Townend will ride I Am Maximus, aiming to secure back-to-back victories in the Grand National.

Gavin Sheehan: Assigned to Hewick, Sheehan's partnership with this underdog-turned-contender is a storyline capturing the public's imagination.

As of April 2, 2025, the leading contenders and their odds (which will of course vary) are currently, across a range of bookmakers:

Iroko: 8/1

Stumptown: 8/1

Vanillier 9/1

I Am Maximus: 10/1

Hewick: 10/1

Intense Raffles: 10/1